Enjoying Thai-style Vietnamese food with an open mind

The tight schedule packed with workshops and a field trip didn't spare me time to wander around and try much Thai food. When we got one evening free, we asked one of our Thai colleagues who knew his way around Udon Thani to take us to a nice place with signature food. The Northeast province is some 600 kilometres from Bangkok.

“Thai-style Vietnamese food,” he said. I thought he was joking, but it turned out he was serious.

He explained that Udon Thani is not the best place for Thai food, adding that Vietnamese food is very popular here and many good restaurants serve great Vietnamese cuisine.

It makes sense as this province hosts the largest number of people of Vietnamese origin in Thailand.

One of the receptionists at the hotel we stayed at is from central Vietnam's Da Nang City who pursued a hospitality degree in Udon Thani and will be working here for a few years before moving back to Vietnam. It’s no wonder my Thai colleagues all said this was Thailand's “most Vietnamese” place.

Though initially hesitant, we all went to the restaurant as recommended. After about 20 minutes on a tuk-tuk costing 180 baht, we stopped in front of a fancy building complex named “VT”, which looked like a four- or five-star hotel.