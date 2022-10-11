‘Cursed’ stretch of Cambodia’s National Road 3 to undergo 4th round of repairs

Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth and Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol inspected the damaged stretch of National Road 3 on October 7.

“The Kampot-Veal Renh section of National Road 3 is 54km long, 34km of which is in good condition. The other 20km section has sustained regular damage even though we have repaired it on several occasions,” Chanthol said.

He also sent a team to examine the road and prepare a presentation on techniques that can be used to ensure that this round of repairs to the 20km section will be durable.

Pornmoniroth recommended that the construction firm make temporary repairs of the damaged road to facilitate travel before receiving the larger sum of funding to finish the construction.

Public works ministry spokesman Vasim Sorya told The Post that the ministry would have to study the area further because the land at the location was not ideal for construction and some new approach is needed to avoid having to do these same repairs again.

“Now that we’ve secured an agreement, we have to study the site because the land there is muddy,” he said. “On each project, we don’t just release the money to the contractors immediately because in general, we’ve had to deal with the Covid-19 situation and then the floods. But now that there is an agreement, we will proceed with the plans.”