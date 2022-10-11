Vietnam’s 5 magnificent cliffs that offer heart-stopping adventure
Cliffs and steep rock formations are the results of geological activities and the impact of nature. These sites also give adventure seekers a chance to test their endurance and steely spirit, as well as an opportunity to admire beautiful landscapes from high above.
In Vietnam, young adventure seekers have the chance to climb five steep cliffs. They are:
Pha Luong
The cliff on top of Pha Luong in Son La province’s Chieng Xuan district is a check-in point for many tourists. Sitting about 70 kilometres from the centre of the Moc Chau Plateau, this cliff presents a spectacular view of numerous tectonic fissures and the poetic scenery of Son La.
Though this cliff is not as precarious as it looks, it will still take three hours to climb.
The area is often crowded by people taking photographs and it can be dangerous if care is not taken.
Ma Pi Leng Pass
Ma Pi Leng is a beautiful pass in the north of Vietnam, through which you can look down on the crystal-clear waters of the Nho Que River.
Along the pass, there are many eye-catching rocky tops, with the most beautiful one sitting in the middle of the pass. From this cliff, you will get to enjoy the majestic and immense panorama of Ha Giang, and the Nho Que River winding far below.
This cliff is believed to be the most dangerous and is fenced off by a steel net. Climbing the cliff can be difficult for the most experienced climbers due to the stacks of stone slabs. Avid photographers can capture beautiful images from other cliffs or against the railing of the pass itself.
Lao Than
When travelling to Lao Cai province, most tourists stop off to explore the Sa Pa Town and neighbouring villages. However, in this northwest region, there is also an attractive destination with a rock crop that captivates many travellers. The cliff on top of Lao Than Mountain, in the centre of Bat Xat district’s Phin Ho village, has become popular among backpackers thanks to social media.
Standing on top of the Lao Than cliff, climbers will be presented with the lyrical beauty of green valleys nestled in thick white clouds.
Though it takes almost four hours to get to the top, the trek itself is beautiful thanks to the many flowering bushes on either side.
Turtle-head cliff in Ta Xua
This cliff sits along the Ta Xua mountain range in Cong Village in Yen Bai province’s Tram Tau district.
Like the cliffs in Son La and Ha Giang, this one is also very beautiful, shaped like the head of a turtle protruding from the ground.
It takes about four hours to conquer this cliff, though once you get to the top of the 2,000-metre-high mountain, you will realise that it was certainly worth it.
The cliff is surrounded by white clouds, blue skies and dense forests. Though this cliff is not considered very dangerous, its sheer height can still be scary.
The cliff surface is relatively flat and easy to walk on, though climbers are advised to stay away from the edge.
Da Chong Mountain
This rock formation on Da Chong Mountain in Quang Ninh province’s Hoanh Bo district can offer climbers an attractive surprise.
Apart from its unique shape and dozens of natural stones stacked one on top of the other, this cliff is hundreds of metres high, jutting out from the forest’s edge.
Once on top, climbers can enjoy the beauty of Yen Lap Lake surrounded by large pine forests and dotted with islets in the middle of the lake.
For young explorers, the cliffs present imposing, majestic beauty. Though the cliff can be scaled, climbers are advised to always be prepared to ensure their absolute safety.
Thanh Nga
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network