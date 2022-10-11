Vietnam’s 5 magnificent cliffs that offer heart-stopping adventure

Lao Than

When travelling to Lao Cai province, most tourists stop off to explore the Sa Pa Town and neighbouring villages. However, in this northwest region, there is also an attractive destination with a rock crop that captivates many travellers. The cliff on top of Lao Than Mountain, in the centre of Bat Xat district’s Phin Ho village, has become popular among backpackers thanks to social media.

Standing on top of the Lao Than cliff, climbers will be presented with the lyrical beauty of green valleys nestled in thick white clouds.

Though it takes almost four hours to get to the top, the trek itself is beautiful thanks to the many flowering bushes on either side.

Turtle-head cliff in Ta Xua

This cliff sits along the Ta Xua mountain range in Cong Village in Yen Bai province’s Tram Tau district.

Like the cliffs in Son La and Ha Giang, this one is also very beautiful, shaped like the head of a turtle protruding from the ground.

It takes about four hours to conquer this cliff, though once you get to the top of the 2,000-metre-high mountain, you will realise that it was certainly worth it.

The cliff is surrounded by white clouds, blue skies and dense forests. Though this cliff is not considered very dangerous, its sheer height can still be scary.

The cliff surface is relatively flat and easy to walk on, though climbers are advised to stay away from the edge.

Da Chong Mountain

This rock formation on Da Chong Mountain in Quang Ninh province’s Hoanh Bo district can offer climbers an attractive surprise.

Apart from its unique shape and dozens of natural stones stacked one on top of the other, this cliff is hundreds of metres high, jutting out from the forest’s edge.

Once on top, climbers can enjoy the beauty of Yen Lap Lake surrounded by large pine forests and dotted with islets in the middle of the lake.

For young explorers, the cliffs present imposing, majestic beauty. Though the cliff can be scaled, climbers are advised to always be prepared to ensure their absolute safety.

Thanh Nga

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network