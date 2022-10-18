Hun Sen orders end to Battambang-Pailin boundary dispute

At a graduation ceremony on Monday, Hun Sen said the boundary issue between the two goes back to 1996 and now, nearly 30 years later, no resolution has been found.

“I spoke by phone with the two governors and made it clear that I expect the problem to be solved in the next two weeks or I will handle it myself. This is hardly an international border issue, so I believe they will be able to find a solution themselves,” he said.

He added that he has told Battambang governor Sok Lou that his province is large enough to partition a few thousand hectares for Pailin.

“I also let Interior Minister Sar Kheng and the National Assembly know that this needs to be resolved so land titles can be issued and people can register for next year’s general election. Both Lou and Pailin governor Ban Srey Mom are aware of the urgency,” he added.

The premier noted that several of their predecessors had been unable to solve this problem. Citing his enquiries, he revealed that some powerful people own the disputed land and have prevented the Battambang Provincial Administration from ceding the land to Pailin.

“To the people involved – your mango plantations will not disappear. The land in both provinces will remain in Cambodia, and you will still be able to collect your crops. I am also assured that it will be easier for Pailin to administer the land, as it is closer to administrative offices. From the Battambang side, it is very remote,” he added.