Filipino ‘anti-cheating’ helmets go viral as students take inspiration from Thailand

She gave full clearance for students to go wild, and her students duly complied with some outrageous concoctions. Photos of the kids wearing their outlandish designs as they took the exam went viral on Filipino and international social media.

Each student sported a unique contraption displaying creativity and humour in designs made from leftover materials including a motorcycle helmet, egg carton, and clothes hanger complete with a drawing of underpants.

“I really love and [I’m] proud of my students because their engineering midterm exams can be pressuring and stressful, yet they managed to add some colour and fun. Thank you very much, students. You make me proud,” Prof Mandane-Ortiz wrote on Facebook.

The professor took inspiration from a Thai university that required students to wear bizarre horse blinker-like gear to keep eyes from wandering, according to Coconuts website on Tuesday.