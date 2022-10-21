Sugar shortages make sweet festivities bland in Malaysia

Housewife A Latha, 46, said she noticed there was less sugar in the packets she bought from her neighbourhood sundry store.

“Sugar is essential in making traditional Indian sweets or desserts such as laddu, jalebi and halva which are a must-have during our family’s Deepavali celebrations.

“Any shortages would definitely put a damper on this,” she said.

Another housewife, who wanted to be known only as Visithra, 42, said she was also facing a similar problem.

“On my usual trips to the local grocery store, I noticed sugar stocks were growing more scarce, besides there was less amount of sugar in the remaining packets sold there.

“Due to this, I have had to fork out more money to buy more sugar packets [when they are available],” she said.

“Given that I am also currently making Deepavali cookies for both extended family members and close relatives this year, the amount of money spent on sugar alone [for the cookies] has also been quite substantial compared to before,” she said.

Sundry shop operator Mohammad Faiz Yahaya said sugar supplies were few and far between.

“I am really not sure why this is happening. The supply takes longer to arrive now compared to before.

“Previously, it would take between two and three days for the ordered stock to arrive, but now it can go up to two weeks or more, with customers also complaining about it,” he said.