Carpocalypse Now? Vietnam’s soaring car ownership threatens to clog roads and air

In 2020, just 5.7 per cent of Vietnamese households owned a car. Asia Perspective forecasts this figure will reach 9 per cent by 2025, and a whopping 30 per cent by 2030 – equivalent to the current level of India and the Philippines.

As well as a growing middle-class, favourable policies have helped drive this growth. For example, in December 2021, the Ministry of Finance announced a 50 per cent reduction in registration fees for domestically-assembled cars, and 100 per cent for electric cars.

The ministry forecasts that car sales will rise by 22.6 per cent each year from now until 2025, and by 18.5 per cent after that.

All of this seems like a net positive, indicators of a country on the up.

However, the explosion in car ownership may bring serious downsides.