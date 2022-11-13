World and Asean leaders attend gala dinner at summit in Cambodia
World and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) bloc leaders on Saturday attended a gala dinner during the summit in Cambodia.
US President Joe Biden, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov were seen seated together at the long table during dinner.
Biden on Saturday said the meetings would discuss Russia's "brutal" war against Ukraine and U.S. efforts to address the war's global impact.
Russia's Lavrov is attending those events on behalf of President Vladimir Putin, while hosts Indonesia on Saturday confirmed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the G20 meeting virtually.
