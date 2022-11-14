Asean agrees on timeline for much-criticised Myanmar peace plan

The junta was already banned from attending meetings of Asean, which is facing increasing criticism for a peace plan that has failed to stop violence and civilian killings by junta forces.

The crisis in Myanmar dominated three days of talks between leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as well as Japan, the United States, China and the United Nations.

Asean delegates confirmed their commitment to the Five-Point Consensus for peace agreed with junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in April last year but said they wanted to see a timeline for its implementation. The peace plan, which calls for an end to violence, has gone largely ignored by Myanmar’s junta as it wages a brutal military campaign to quell nationwide resistance against its rule.

Admitting that "little progress" has been made in implementing the peace plan, Asean leaders urged Myanmar's military regime to comply with its commitments.

They also decided to forge a timeline "that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators" to support the peace plan.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Asean’s statement was a clear message of warning to Myanmar’s junta.

The junta has yet to issue a response. It has cited the Covid-19 pandemic and its ongoing battle with armed resistance forces as reasons for the delay in implementing the peace plan.