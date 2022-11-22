Muhyiddin rejects Malaysian King’s call for unity government

“We have made a decision. Leave it to the BN secretary-general to make the statement. No declarations have been signed. We are not siding (with anyone),” Umno’s Jelebu MP Jalaluddin Alias told reporters after the BN meeting on Tuesday.

He called on all parties to respect the electorate’s decision.

“The people are asked to be patient, and accept the decision of the people, the elected representatives, and myself. We have to be rational, we have to move on. Let me make a decision,” the King told the media on Tuesday.

Speaker of Parliament Azhar Harun was seen arriving at the national palace at 1.30pm, local media reported.

PH had held talks with BN to form a government, but several BN MPs have insisted they would not work with Anwar, or the Democratic Action Party, which has the most number of MPs within PH’s 82-seat bloc.

The Straits Times has learnt that there had been growing momentum within Umno since Monday to stay in the opposition but offer its backing to former premier Muhyiddin, in an arrangement akin to a confidence-and-supply agreement. However, there was also talk that the same deal could be offered to Anwar.

A similar deal was struck when Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob became prime minister last year. PH agreed not to oppose him in parliamentary votes that determine confidence – such as the government budget – while the administration rolled out reforms and policies put forward by the opposition coalition.

“BN is ready to be a responsible opposition to provide a check and balance to the new government,” Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said late on Monday.

“However, if our assistance is required during this post-election transition, we are ready to contribute to open and sincere discussions.”

This came after fierce debate within BN, as many top leaders were shocked and even incensed at the presence of PH figures at their meeting on Monday.

Although Umno president Zahid Hamidi has been at the forefront of the push to back PH, a majority of BN’s MPs will be needed for former deputy premier Anwar to achieve a simple majority.

This is after Parti Warisan Sabah pledged on Tuesday afternoon its three MPs to a PH-BN combination, easing the need for BN to support Mr Anwar en bloc.

On the other hand, with the support of various parties in East Malaysia, Mr Muhyiddin has already surpassed the 100 MP-mark and would need fewer than half of BN’s lawmakers to gain a simple majority.

Coalitions led by his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia won 79 seats – 73 under PN and six by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) – while Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) contributes 23 more.

On Tuesday, GPS issued a statement saying that while it had proposed a majority government be formed by PN, BN, GPS and GRS, it was leaving the decision on appointing a prime minister to the King’s discretion.

It stressed that the country’s interests and a strong, stable government should come before the party’s own interests.

The Straits Times

Asia News Network