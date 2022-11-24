Anwar Ibrahim’s long journey to become Malaysia’s PM

“This you need to learn from Anwar Ibrahim - patience, wait a long time, patience,” the opposition leader told reporters outside his home a day after Saturday’s election gave his progressive bloc the most seats in Parliament, but not a majority.

The political uncertainty came to an end on Thursday, as Malaysia’s king appointed Anwar, 75, to be prime minister.

Time and again, the job of prime minister had eluded Anwar, despite getting within striking distance over the years, first as deputy prime minister in the 1990s and later, as official prime minister-in-waiting, in 2018.

In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption on charges he says were politically motivated.

The most charismatic opposition leader the south-east Asian nation has ever seen, Anwar led tens of thousands of Malaysians in street protests in the 1990s against his mentor-turned-foe Mahathir Mohamad.

His strained relationship with the veteran leader shaped Anwar’s own career, as well as Malaysia’s political landscape, for nearly three decades.

Mahathir once called Anwar his friend and protégé, and anointed him his successor. But later, amid sodomy charges and disagreements over how to handle the Asian financial crisis, he said Anwar was unfit to lead “because of his character”.