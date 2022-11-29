Japan launches survey into efficient use of ‘doctor cars’

Doctor cars are deployed at medical institutions and some fire departments across the nation, but their staffing and equipment vary depending on the institution. In some areas, there is poor coordination between the cars and firefighting agencies.

The Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry survey aims to find ways to utilise doctor cars more efficiently in hopes of improving the service and saving more lives.

Doctor cars range from sophisticated models equipped with such devices as heart-lung machines to passenger cars that simply transport doctors. It costs about ¥10 million to ¥40 million to outfit new vehicles — including medical equipment — with the central government or other entities occasionally shouldering part of the outlay.

When a fire department receives an emergency call, it dispatches an ambulance and, depending on the patient’s reported condition, also requests a hospital to dispatch a doctor's car. Ambulance paramedics can only perform a limited number of medical procedures, whereas on-site treatment by doctors can help save more lives.

According to the health ministry, in fiscal 2019, about 260 doctor cars deployed at emergency medical care centres (EMCCs) or other relevant departments within medical institutions nationwide dealt with about 21,000 medical cases.