Vietnam ready to become a semiconductor manufacturer

Vietnam has also become a centre of the semiconductor industry as Samsung announced its plan to produce semiconductors from July next year with an additional investment of US$920 million. The country is also home to Intel’s largest assembly and testing factory with an investment of $1.5 billion.

Do Nhat Hoang, head of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency, said the Synopsys company from the US also announced that it would train electrical engineers in Vietnam and support HCM City Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) to establish a chip design centre through a software sponsorship programme.

Hoang added that in the first 10 months this year, FDI disbursement reached $17.45 billion, an increase of 15.2 per cent over the same period in 2021. This was the highest number in the past five years. Of this figure, the manufacturing sector accounted for 65 per cent and involved the major industries of hi-tech electronics and chip production. This has shown that Vietnam has gradually begun to form an ecosystem of semiconductor and chip production.