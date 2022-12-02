Shortages see fare card prices soar in Manila
Amid complaints of a shortage in stored value Beep cards in train stations in Metro Manila, the Department of Transportation on Thursday said that the card provider has promised to deliver 150,000 cards soon.
The officials said they met with representatives of AF Payments Inc (AFPI), who claimed there were several issues in making the contactless cards that replace the previous magnetic card system under a concession agreement signed in 2016.
“The shortage, according to AFPI, was due to issues in the supply chain of electronic chips and a special gas from Russia that are used in manufacturing the cards, as well as logistics, high production costs and the closure of manufacturing sites in China due to the pandemic,” said Randolph Clet, project manager of the transport department’s automated fare collection system.
However, commuters pointed out that despite the claimed shortage of Beep cards in some LRT and MRT stations, AFPI began selling cards at 188 pesos each, without load and excluding the shipping fee, on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.
In a statement on Monday, AFPI said it had launched official online stores for Beep cards to ease the shortage of cards in various train, bus and modern jeepney stations in Metro Manila, but on Facebook Marketplace Beep cards are being sold at P120-P150 without load.
Beep cards cost only P30 at train stations.
The advocacy group Digital Pinoys on Wednesday asked the department to scrap its contract with AFPI after the latter began selling more expensive Beep cards online despite supposed “supply chain” issues on top of the complaints of “overpriced” Beep cards at the height of the pandemic in 2020.
“They said the supply is not enough, [but] how come they are able to sell it in their stores on online shopping platforms for a much higher price?” Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo asked.
However, Clet echoed an official statement from AFPI saying the sale of Beep cards outside of train stations was not within the concession agreement signed in 2016 and only cards sold in train stations are covered by government subsidies.
Clet also said the department and railway operators are willing to accept proposals from other fare card issuers, as long as they meet the requirements for the government’s automated fare collection system.
But that was not enough for Senator Grace Poe, chair of the Senate committee on public services, who demanded that the Department of Transportation explain its failure to correct the problem, even with the allotted funds as subsidies to the public transport sector.
“We have allocated billions for the development and modernisation of our railway system. Our people must feel the fruits of their hard-earned taxes,” she said, adding that the current situation was a step back from the aims of the government.
In a statement, Poe lamented how the shortage has added to the struggles of commuters who now have to queue up for Beep cards.
“The time spent lining up for every single-journey ticket is a moment wasted for our already weary commuters,” she said.
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Asia News Network