Shortages see fare card prices soar in Manila

The officials said they met with representatives of AF Payments Inc (AFPI), who claimed there were several issues in making the contactless cards that replace the previous magnetic card system under a concession agreement signed in 2016.

“The shortage, according to AFPI, was due to issues in the supply chain of electronic chips and a special gas from Russia that are used in manufacturing the cards, as well as logistics, high production costs and the closure of manufacturing sites in China due to the pandemic,” said Randolph Clet, project manager of the transport department’s automated fare collection system.

However, commuters pointed out that despite the claimed shortage of Beep cards in some LRT and MRT stations, AFPI began selling cards at 188 pesos each, without load and excluding the shipping fee, on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.

In a statement on Monday, AFPI said it had launched official online stores for Beep cards to ease the shortage of cards in various train, bus and modern jeepney stations in Metro Manila, but on Facebook Marketplace Beep cards are being sold at P120-P150 without load.

Beep cards cost only P30 at train stations.

The advocacy group Digital Pinoys on Wednesday asked the department to scrap its contract with AFPI after the latter began selling more expensive Beep cards online despite supposed “supply chain” issues on top of the complaints of “overpriced” Beep cards at the height of the pandemic in 2020.