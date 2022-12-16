Landslide hits campsite off Genting: Child among 16 killed

The Ministry of Local Government Development said on Twitter that 61 victims have been rescued from the campsite at Father’s Organic Farm in the Batang Kali area, on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Among those confirmed dead were believed to be one 5-year old boy, six women and one man, police said.

A total 94 victims in total were affected, most of them local residents including workers at the campsite, Hulu Selangor district police chief Suffian Abdullah said.

Among those rescued were teachers and their families from Chinese primary school Mun Choong in Kuala Lumpur.

Those rescued have been sent to a police station in Selangor, with three Singaporeans among those saved, according to Malaysian daily China Press.

The campsite is located on Jalan Batang Kali-Jalan Genting Highlands, less than 15km away from the peak of Genting Highlands.

The camp, located about 4.5km or a 10-minute drive from Gohtong Jaya - a town below the Genting Highlands peak - is en route to the popular travel destination that houses a casino and theme park, offers eco-tourism packages including educational guides on organic vegetable farming.

Roads to the site have been shut to allow easier access for trucks ferrying tractors and personnel for rescue operations.

“All the victims are believed to have entered last Wednesday to carry out camping activities,” Chief Superintendent Suffian told reporters on Friday.