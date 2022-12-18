Buddha statue on Bokor will be world's tallest, promises Cambodian hotelier

The statue covering 500 rice fields will be one of the tallest in the world.

“It will serve as a shrine for all Cambodian people and we will pray for happiness, prosperity and lasting peace for the region and across the kingdom,” Sok Kong said.

He added that apart from being a religious icon, it will also contribute to cultural tourism, attracting millions of local and international tourists.

“The company is seeking permission from the Environment Ministry to build this statue. We are also working with the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on architectural design to ensure the huge Buddha statue is properly constructed according to our Cambodian style,” he said.

He said the project is expected to cost up to US$40 million (1.4 billion baht) and construction will begin as soon as the permits are received and the design finalised.