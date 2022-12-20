Number of flood victims soars as Malaysia’s East Coast states hit hard

The number of evacuees rose slightly in Pahang, and decreased in Johor, while it remained unchanged in Perak from this evening.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims rose sharply to 29,717 people from 8,214 families compared to 19,601 from 5,699 families in the evening.

There are currently 273 relief centres operating in all eight districts in the state.

Kemaman was the worst affected district involving 8,375 victims (2,109 families), followed by Hulu Terengganu (5,996 victims from 1,837 families); Besut (5,492 victims from 1,506 families); and Setiu (3,172 victims from 1,015 families).

Apart from that, Dungun recorded 1,963 victims (527 families); Kuala Nerus 575 victims (129 families); Kuala Terengganu 542 victims (129 families); and Marang 379 victims (81 families).