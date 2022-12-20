Number of flood victims soars as Malaysia’s East Coast states hit hard
As of 10pm on Monday, over 45,000 flood victims have been evacuated to flood relief centres in five states in the peninsula, with the East Coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu the hardest hit.
The number of evacuees rose slightly in Pahang, and decreased in Johor, while it remained unchanged in Perak from this evening.
In Terengganu, the number of flood victims rose sharply to 29,717 people from 8,214 families compared to 19,601 from 5,699 families in the evening.
There are currently 273 relief centres operating in all eight districts in the state.
Kemaman was the worst affected district involving 8,375 victims (2,109 families), followed by Hulu Terengganu (5,996 victims from 1,837 families); Besut (5,492 victims from 1,506 families); and Setiu (3,172 victims from 1,015 families).
Apart from that, Dungun recorded 1,963 victims (527 families); Kuala Nerus 575 victims (129 families); Kuala Terengganu 542 victims (129 families); and Marang 379 victims (81 families).
Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department fire safety department director Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman said his team was conducting aerial monitoring to get an accurate account of the flood situation in Terengganu and would do similar monitoring in Kelantan tomorrow.
Meanwhile, in Kelantan, according to the state’s official flood portal, the number of flood victims increased to 14,359 people from 3,942 families tonight, compared to 12,104 people from 3,295 families in the evening.
A total of 104 relief centres were opened involving nine districts, namely Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, Machang and Jeli.
The ‘PublicInfo Banjir’ portal reported that river water in nine areas had exceeded the danger level including Sungai Lebir in Kampung Tualang, Kuala Krai with a reading of 40.71m; Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah (24.84m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.78m).
In Pahang, the number of flood victims rose slightly to 865 victims from 218 families, compared to 647 victims from 159 families at 4pm.
Eight relief centres were opened in Kuantan to accommodate 803 individuals from 198 families, while another 62 flood victims from 20 families were evacuated to three relief centres in Raub.
The water level of Sungai Keratong in Rompin has been receding but was still recorded above the danger level tonight.
In Johor, the number of flood victims in the Segamat district reduced to 53 people as of 8pm, compared to 75 in the evening.
The affected locations in the district are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya.
The victims have been placed at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, Kuala Paya Community Hall and Kampung Tasek Community Hall.
In Perak, 54 people from 17 families remain in two relief centres, namely SM Abdul Rahman Talib Batu 4 and SK Sungai Tiang Darat.
The Star
Asia News Network