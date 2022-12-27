Rescue efforts ongoing after Christmas storm kills 13 in Philippines

Thirteen persons have so far been reported dead, six others were injured, while 23 remain missing due to heavy rains and massive floods triggered by the shear line in the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Southern Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In its 5 a.m. situation report on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said at least 44,282 families or 166,357 individuals in the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regions were affected by shear line-induced rainfall.