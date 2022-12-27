Rescue efforts ongoing after Christmas storm kills 13 in Philippines
The death toll from Christmas day rains in southern Philippines has risen to 13, authorities said on Tuesday, with the search still on for 23 people as floods started to recede.
Thirteen persons have so far been reported dead, six others were injured, while 23 remain missing due to heavy rains and massive floods triggered by the shear line in the Visayas, Mindanao and parts of Southern Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
In its 5 a.m. situation report on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said at least 44,282 families or 166,357 individuals in the Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao regions were affected by shear line-induced rainfall.
The NDRRMC pegged the damage to infrastructure at P14.58 million ( 9 million baht ), while damage to agriculture was estimated to be around P59.83 million ( 37 million baht ).
The shear line, or the point where warm and cold air meet, will continue to dump rain over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Pagasa likewise warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to intense rain caused by the said weather system.