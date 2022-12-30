Malaysian royals’ stop at Kuala Lumpur KFC delights staff, diners

In a short video posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook account, the royal couple were seen enjoying lunch with their children and grandchildren.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah were also seen mingling and taking pictures with restaurant patrons.

Malaysians were touched by the humility shown by the Malaysian King and Queen.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Permaisuri Agong are so low profile,” social media user Noor Hasfaniza wrote.