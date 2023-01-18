Red ‘ong lai’ makes auspicious comeback in Chinese New Year

Red pineapples with disproportionately tall, spiky crowns are back in the market for Chinese New Year and are sought after by those who want an auspicious touch to their prayers.

Clothing trader Jeffrey Chin, 48, who sells the fruit yearly, said the pineapples are harvested at a friend’s farm in Balik Pulau.

“These pineapples are unlike ordinary ones as they are more for decoration and prayers than to be eaten,” said Chin at the Pulau Tikus market.

He said that while red pineapples were not as sweet, they could be kept for up to two months.

Priced between RM5 ( 38 baht )and RM20 ( 152 baht ) each depending on the size, Chin said many customers purchased them this year after life returned to “normal”.