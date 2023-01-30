61% of 2022 Cambodian imports came from just 3 markets

Cambodia’s total imports grew by 4.32 % on a yearly basis to $29.942 billion in 2022, with mainland China representing the lion’s share at $10.446 billion or 34.89 %, up 7.86 % year-on-year, followed by Vietnam ($3.967 billion; 13.25% share; up 26.20%) and Thailand ($3.833 billion; 12.80% share; up 10.66%).

In December alone, total imports dipped by 33.34 per cent on a yearly basis to $2.195 billion, with mainland China again ranked first at $975.790 million or a 44.46 % share, down by 11.57 per cent year-on-year, followed by Vietnam ($349.887 million; 15.94% share; up 3.29%) and Thailand ($290.481 million; 13.24% share; down 25.35%).

Rounding out the list of top 20 exporters to Cambodia for 2022 were: Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the US, India, Laos, Australia, the UK, Belgium, Botswana, Germany, Italy and France, according to the General Department of Customs.