Two years on, Myanmar coup still committing 'crimes against humanity' - UN

US-based conflict monitoring group Acled says about 19,000 people died last year as a crackdown on protests led many to take up arms against the military.

Some 1.2 million people have been displaced and over 70,000 have left the country, according to the United Nations, which has accused the military of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Myanmar's military says it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against "terrorists." It did not respond to requests for comment by Reuters.