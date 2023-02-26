Cambodia, China to resume ‘Golden Dragon’ military exercises in March
Cambodia and China will resume their military exercises dubbed “Golden Dragon” next month, with both sides expecting they will go smoothly and yield good results.
The joint military exercises will take place from March 20 to April 8, following a two-year interruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) General Vong Pisen met for talks with a delegation from the joint staff of the China Central Military Commission on February 23 to discuss the preparations for the joint exercise.
Pisen thanked China’s government and the People’s Liberation Army for their support in providing technical equipment and financing for socio-economic development in Cambodia. He said the Chinese defence sector had also supported Cambodia in military reforms and capacity upgrading.
Pisen requested that the China side helps with the preparations for the military exercises as well as with training, information sharing and military equipment for the RCAF.
The Chinese military delegation said they will increase information sharing with Cambodia to combat crime, ensure safety and security for both countries as well as for the region. They also agreed to Pisen’s request for further capacity training for Cambodian armed forces.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network