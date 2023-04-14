China-Laos Railway starts cross-border passenger services

The first passenger train departed from Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, at 8:08 a.m. Beijing Time, heading for the Lao capital Vientiane.

It was followed about an hour later by its sibling which operated in the opposite direction.

The China-Laos Railway, which runs 1,035 km, is a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. It started operation on Dec. 3, 2021, but with the Chinese section and Lao section running separately for passenger services before Thursday.

The first train trip setting off from Yunnan has been a hit among the locals, with all of its 720 seats sold out three hours after release.