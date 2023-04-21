Plastic waste transform into tiny home and furniture in Indonesia's upcycling effort

The interior and furniture in the house, such as bedframe and kitchen cabinets, were also fully made of plastic cups and straws waste, Bencheghib said.

"I decided why not recycle the plastics that we're collecting from the rivers, and show what we can do with it,” Bencheghib said in a tour with Reuters in his tiny home overlooking Bali's pristine ocean.

The 28-year-old started a movement "Sungai Watch" to clean up clogged rivers, littered beaches and illegal trash dumping sites around Bali and Java over the past two years to stop trash from going into the ocean.

After completing his first house made of recycled plastics, Bencheghib is looking to further develop the house model and mass-produce it for natural disaster victims.