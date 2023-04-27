‘Receding water levels’ behind collapse of forty houses into river in Cambodia

The 40 houses, owned by 21 families, fell into the river at Prek Koy commune’s Trapaing Chhouk village of Sa’ang district. Fortunately, the collapse happened in the afternoon, and no one was injured.

There have been calls for a more thorough investigation of the cause of the disaster.

Hak Sokmakara, director of the provincial disaster management secretariat, said in a report sent to provincial governor Kong Sophorn that receding waters were to blame.

“The river has receded, and taken a lot of soil with it. This meant there was less earth beneath the houses, and their weight caused a series of landslides,” he said.

According to the report, in addition to the 40 lost houses, a further 28 were severely damaged, with another 10 suffering mild damages.