Philippines Marcos Jr says US ties 'normal', seeks direct line to China

Though the United States has reassured the Philippines their defense partnership is "ironclad," Manila has argued the seven-decade-old treaty needs updating to reflect a different global security environment.

Guidelines issued by the Pentagon now specifically mention that mutual defence commitments would be invoked if there were an armed attack on either country "anywhere in the South China Sea." Another addition specifies that coast guard vessels are among those protected.

It also mentions the need to work together considering "asymmetric, hybrid and irregular warfare and grey zone tactics."

The phrase "grey zone tactics" is often used to describe China's use of its coast guard and a fleet of fishing vessels to assert its vast territorial claims in the South China Sea through non-military means, including blockades and intimidation and moves to disrupt fishing and energy exploration.

China maintains its coast guard and operates lawfully in its waters.

Reuters