Election will not diminish Thailand’s role in Asean, officials say

Don, who also doubles as the deputy prime minister of the outgoing government, attended the 42nd Asean Summit from May 9-11 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia as the special envoy of Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-Cha.

Usana Berananda, director-general of the Asean Affairs Department, said that Asean leaders did not ask specific questions about Thailand’s May 14 election.

However, she said, Don told leaders that no matter what the election result was, the Thai government will continue to support and promote cooperation under Asean’s frameworks, especially in the preparation for Asean Vision 2025.

The Asean Vision 2025 document will be the outcome of a year of planning and intense discussions, and reflects the determination of member states to forge ahead with the next phase of Asean's evolution over the next 10 years.

“Thailand has always realised that Asean Vision will truly benefit the people and help prepare Asean communities for changes and challenges in the future,” said Usana. “Any political change in Thailand will not affect any cooperation or our role under Asean frameworks.”

Kanchana Patarachoke, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, added that during the summit, Asean leaders discussed topics relating to livelihoods and challenges within Asean communities, including geopolitical issues, Indo-Pacific cooperation, air pollution and international crime, as well as cooperation in development of digital technology and an ecosystem for electrical vehicles.