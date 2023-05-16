Myanmar's ruling military prepares relief for cyclone-hit region

A junta spokesperson did not immediately answer a telephone call from Reuters seeking comment.

A spokesperson for the Arakan Army militia force in Rakhine State said it was using its communication equipment to gather information on the impact of the storm because civilian networks had been severely disrupted.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) said about 6 million people in the region were already in need of humanitarian assistance before the storm, among them 1.2 million people internally displaced by ethnic strife.

OCHA officials were assessing damage to camps for displaced people, which are near the coast and mostly made of bamboo and evacuation centres, a spokesperson said.

Before Cyclone Mocha made landfall on Sunday afternoon about 400,000 people were evacuated in Myanmar and Bangladesh, as authorities and aid agencies scrambled to avoid heavy casualties.

The majority of buildings in Sittwe were damaged, including the main hospital that lost parts of its roof, a resident said by telephone.

In neighbouring Chin State, which has seen heavy fighting between the junta forces and pro-democracy insurgents, activists were having difficulty in trying to access the impact of the storm in areas under a junta communications blackout.

