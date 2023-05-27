Vietnam demands China withdraw survey ship, vessels from Vietnamese waters

Vietnam on Thursday demanded China withdraw the survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 10 and its escorting flotilla of coast guard and fishing vessels from Vietnamese waters.

Deputy spokesperson for the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang made the remark in response to a reporter's question on Vietnam's reaction to recent Chinese intrusion by Chinese vessels into Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea).

"As previously reported, the Chinese survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 10, along with a number of accompanying coast guard and fishing vessels, has violated Vietnam 's EEZ, which was established in accordance with the provisions of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982," Hang said.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies have repeatedly communicated with Chinese authorities and implemented measures in accordance with international law and Vietnamese law to ensure Vietnam's legitimate rights and interests, the deputy spokesperson stressed.