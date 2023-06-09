Vietnam to have 33 international and domestic airports by 2030

Under the decision, the country would develop the airport system in a synchronous and modern direction, to meet the demand for transportation and extensive international integration; protect the environment; save resources; ensure national defence and security; improve the economy’s competitiveness, contributing to turning Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and high middle income by 2030.

Under the newly approved planning, the total number of passengers through airports would be about 275.9 million by 2030 (accounting for 1.5-2 % market share of traffic transport and 3-4 % of total intercity passenger transport volume).

The total volume of cargo through airports is expected to be about 4.1 million tonnes (accounting for 0.05-0.1 % market share in transportation).

In terms of infrastructure, the master plan prioritises investment in a number of large airports, which play a key role in the Hanoi (Noi Bai International Airport) and HCM City (Tan Son Nhat and Long Thanh International Airport). The country would gradually upgrade and effectively exploit existing airports, and continue to research and invest in new airports to increase the total designed capacity of the airport system to meet about 294.5 million passengers. It is striving to ensure over 95 % of the population is able to access airports within 100 kilometres.

The infrastructure and flight management equipment would be invested in to meet transportation needs. The country would invest in logistics centres, training centres, flight training, aircraft maintenance and repair systems to ensure flight operations.

In addition, logistics centres will be arranged at airports with transport volumes of more than 250,000 tonnes a year. Logistics centres ensure conditions and connect appropriate types of traffic to transport goods at airports, including Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Van Don, Cat Bi, Da Nang, Chu Lai, Long Thanh, Can Tho and some other airports. The master plan targets establishing an international transhipment logistics centre at Chu Lai Airport.

This is the latest national planning in the transport sector approved by the Government. Earlier, four national plans in the sector prepared by the Ministry of Transport were approved, including roads, railways, seaports, and inland waterways.

