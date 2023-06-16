Siam Makro to add 3 more outlets in Cambodia as expansion plans accelerate

Siam Makro has three outlets in Cambodia: one in Siem Reap town and two in the capital Phnom Penh (in Sen Sok and Chroy Changvar districts), and will open three more by 2026.

Siam Makro is also aiming to be a leader in retail markets in three other countries: Myanmar, China, and India.

Its expansion plans have become more aggressive as the region's tourism industry bounces back from the pandemic, the company said.

Siam Makro said its expansion in Cambodia has been running smoothly due to the convenient locations of its outlets, their design, and services that meet the needs of local consumers.

It focusses on bringing fresh food from over 300 Thai small and medium-sized enterprises to Cambodia while also supporting local manufacturers of agricultural products.

The company hires primarily local residents, who comprise 90% of its workforce in Cambodia.

To further promote Thai products in Cambodia, Siam Makro is collaborating with the Department of International Trade Promotion to organise the “Thai Food and Beverage Festival 2023”. The event has been held for five consecutive years at all of its outlets.

It will highlight Mon Thong durians, rambutans, mangoes, coconut milk, and other food and beverage items that are already popular among Cambodian consumers at this year's festival, Siam Makro said.