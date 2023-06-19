Sham universities persist as Indonesia scraps more licenses

Certified failure

Experts say the quantity of fake diplomas and sham universities over the years indicates a structural failure in the country’s education system.

“This is proof of the failure of our character education over the years. As long as there is demand, illegal universities will continue to emerge,” education observer Ina Liem told the Post on Friday.

“So in the short term, [fraudulent universities] must be continuously tracked down and given sanctions. But there must also be a mental revolution for the long term,” she said, adding that the focus had to be on “chasing knowledge or expertise, not diplomas”.

Education expert Indra Charismiadji said the profusion of fake diploma cases reflected the counterproductive demand for formal certification in the workforce.

“In Indonesia, we’re still looking at someone who has the ‘papers’ to work, when in fact, we’re already living in the era of competencies,” Indra said.

Indonesia is striving to benefit from its ongoing demographic dividend. The country’s working-age population is projected to peak between 2020 and 2030, with an added 10 million people of productive age in 2025, according to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

Indra said policymakers and educators had to focus on building “SDM Unggul” (excellent human resources). “Our education system needs to have a massive overhaul. That’s the government’s responsibility,” Indra said.

The Education, Culture, Research and Technology Ministry has warned students to make sure the universities they attend are accredited and to resist being “tempted by the lure of easy diplomas”.

“These kinds of cases are why I only want to go to a big university,” 17-year-old high schooler Haura told the Post on Friday.

“If I ended up at that kind of sham university, I would try reporting or suing them, I think,” she said.

The ministry has said it will help students from the shuttered universities move to another, accredited institution. Lecturers who are found not to have been involved in the fraud schemes will be provided with the same assistance, while lecturers found to be involved in the scam will be blacklisted.

As of March 2023, there were 9 million university students and 330,000 lecturers across the country’s 29,324 programs of study at 4,231 universities.

Radhiyya Indra

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network