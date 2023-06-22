Cambodian fisheries officers probe source of dugong meat for sale at market

If it is determined that the rare marine mammal, listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, was deliberately hunted for profit, the prosecution will follow.

Kuch Virak, director of the provincial cantonment, told the Post on June 20 that the search for the source of the dugong meat began on June 19, when fisheries officers were made aware that it was on sale. The officers raced to the market but discovered that the woman trader who was selling it had sold out.

“In response to questioning by the officers, the woman explained that she had purchased the meat from a mobile butcher on a motorcycle. She said she was unaware that the meat was from a mammal, as the butcher had told her it was from a large catfish,” he said.