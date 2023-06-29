Search on for more ‘clean families’ in Siem Reap

The families were honoured on June 25 during a community eco-tourism event, part of the Clean Family Movement campaign. They received letters of recognition and a prize of one million riels ($250) after a thorough assessment. Kampong Phluk is a vibrant community of about 1,000 households, among which 32 families were selected.

The model families hail from Kork Kdol, Tnot Kambot, and Dei Krohorm in the province’s Prasat Bakong district.

Oeun Srey Mom, a proud mother, said of her family: "I am happy to have this opportunity. I will continue this activity for my family's clean living and as a role model for other families because it is important in proper storing and sorting garbage".

Alongside commendation and cash prizes, the 32 model families also received a 10kg bag of rice, confirmed Sea Sophal, director of the NGO2 BambooShoot Foundation. The foundation aims to laud these families while inspiring more families to take part in the programme.