Indonesia returns to upper-middle-income status

The ministry said Indonesia’s return to upper-middle-income status was also inseparable from its downstream push to raise the value of mineral exports as well as the effectiveness of its Covid-19 handling, which led to accelerated national economic recovery.

M. Rizal Taufiqurahman, who heads the Centre of Macroeconomics and Finance at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that the recent rise in Indonesia’s status did not necessarily translate to the country’s overall welfare.

He argued that the national income measured in the metric was mainly driven by international trade, including its taxes. This included the mining and palm oil sectors, which benefited from the soaring commodity prices.

Meanwhile, inward indicators such as the tax-to-GDP ratio that more reflect the domestic economy were in decline despite a significant pick up in 2022 due to the high commodity prices.

The Finance Ministry noted that Indonesia’s ratio stood at 10.38 % last year, higher than around 9 % in the previous year. However, the figure was still lower than in the previous decade, which saw an annual ratio above 10.5 %, according to Trading Economics data.

“Economic development must be accompanied by equitable society well-being,” Rizal said.

Novia Xu, a researcher at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank, told the Post on Tuesday that despite Indonesia’s rebound to upper-middle-income status, the country still had a long journey to get out of the middle-income trap.

The term refers to countries with their economies stuck in the middle-income grouping. According to the World Bank, it may indicate stagnation in an economy’s competitiveness, while Asian Development Bank (ADB) points out that it may reflect slow growth, stagnant or falling wages and a growing informal economy.

To escape it, a country should make its way into a high-income grouping that requires over $13,845 of GNI per capita by World Bank standards as of June 30.

According to the National Development Agency (Bappenas), Indonesia’s economy should grow by between 6 and 7 % annually to achieve high-income grouping, whereas the country’s growth was hovering just at around 5 % during the past decade.

Novia emphasized that currently, Indonesia was still heavily reliant on its natural resources, while it lacked progress in pursuing sustainable practices. She said these trends could become a problem as more countries were placing attention to sustainability in the economy.

Furthermore, the country’s infrastructure drive which the government previously claimed would help the country’s economic growth is still lacking in effectiveness, especially in terms of anti-disaster standards, which may result in high costs in the event of natural disasters striking many parts of the country.

Besides Indonesia, two other Asean nations - Thailand and Malaysia - are also included in World Bank's upper-middle-income countries. Thailand was still included on the list last year.

