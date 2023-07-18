Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament and MP resign over affair

Responding in a letter, PM Lee said he appreciated Tan’s admission that he had fallen short in his personal conduct. He said he understood Tan’s desire to “step away from politics and help heal your family”.

During the press conference, PM Lee said Tan had offered to resign in February. He accepted the resignation but had to first ensure that Tan’s residents in the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward of Marine Parade GRC continued to be taken care of.

However, when he learnt that the affair had continued, he decided “Tan had to go forthwith, whether or not the arrangements were ready”. “It could not wait any longer.”

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will take care of Tan’s ward, PM Lee said, adding that he would nominate a new Speaker when Parliament sits on Aug 1, and make a ministerial statement.

In her resignation letter, Cheng said: “I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers.”

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli will stand in for Cheng in Tampines East.

Lee said: “It is painful to do this to our friends and comrades-in-arms, and it can also be politically embarrassing and costly. But the PAP has to maintain party discipline and standard of conduct. Our duty is to Parliament and the people of Singapore, and that is paramount.

“It is simply inappropriate to have the Speaker having a relationship with one of the MPs. It is not appropriate; it is not acceptable.”

In his letter, Tan said the hot mic incident – which came to light after the video titled “SG Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin insults Jamus Lim: ‘****ing Populist’” was uploaded to Reddit – had raised broader questions over his neutrality and impartiality as Speaker.

Tan had been reacting to a speech by Associate Professor Lim on doing more to help lower-income Singaporeans.

“Deservedly, there has been much disquiet over my remarks. Many felt that I was not impartial,” wrote Tan.

He added that others also felt it was “conduct unbecoming” of a Speaker of Parliament, and some have called for his resignation.

When such mistakes happen, Tan said, all MPs, himself included, will have to apologise and withdraw their comments.

However, as the Speaker, he “should have known better” and held himself to a higher standard, he said, adding that the credibility of Parliament and the chair is critical and cannot be compromised.

Mr Tan was elected as an MP for Marine Parade GRC in 2011 and became the 10th Speaker of Parliament on Sept 11, 2017. He was previously minister for social and family development and minister for manpower.

Ms Cheng made her political debut in the 2015 General Election in Tampines GRC.

Both of them have deleted their social media accounts.

Before this, then Speaker of Parliament Michael Palmer resigned in 2012 after admitting to an extramarital affair with a staff member of the People’s Association who had been working in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

PAP MP David Ong resigned in 2016 after reportedly having an extramarital affair with a woman who was a grassroots activist in his Bukit Batok single-seat ward.

Natasha Ann Zachariah

The Straits Times

Asia News Network