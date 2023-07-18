Former President Duterte meets with China’s Xi Jinping

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said that the two met at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

CCTV Video News Agency posted a video of its report on the meeting.

According to Hua, Xi told Duterte he “appreciates the strategic choice” he made to improve China’s relationships with the Philippines.

“China values its relations with the Philippines and is ready to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations,” Hua said on Twitter.