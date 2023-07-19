Northern region experiences heavy rainfall as Talim makes landfall in Vietnam

At 3am on Monday, Talim passed China's Leizhou Peninsula with maximum winds of 117 km per hour, then moved further south into Guangxi Province.

The storm was forecast to move northwest at a speed of about 20km per hour and gradually weaken in the next several hours.

Due to the movement of the storm, the range and duration of rainfall were narrower than previous forecasts.

On Wednesday, the northeast and north-central regions will continue to experience heavy rainfall, with widespread amounts of between 100 - 200mm, and exceeding 300 mm in some places. The northwest region is expecting rainfall of 50-150mm, while the Red River Delta and the central province of Thanh Hoa will receive around 50-100 mm, significantly lower than the centre’s previous warning.

Cities and provinces such as Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai are on alert for heavy rainfall that may cause urban flooding and pose a high risk of flash floods and landslides.