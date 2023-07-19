Northern region experiences heavy rainfall as Talim makes landfall in Vietnam
Storm Talim, the first storm to form over Vietnamese waters this year, made landfall along Vietnam’s border with China and weakened into a tropical depression by 4pm on Tuesday, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported.
At 3am on Monday, Talim passed China's Leizhou Peninsula with maximum winds of 117 km per hour, then moved further south into Guangxi Province.
The storm was forecast to move northwest at a speed of about 20km per hour and gradually weaken in the next several hours.
Due to the movement of the storm, the range and duration of rainfall were narrower than previous forecasts.
On Wednesday, the northeast and north-central regions will continue to experience heavy rainfall, with widespread amounts of between 100 - 200mm, and exceeding 300 mm in some places. The northwest region is expecting rainfall of 50-150mm, while the Red River Delta and the central province of Thanh Hoa will receive around 50-100 mm, significantly lower than the centre’s previous warning.
Cities and provinces such as Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, Ha Giang, Lao Cai, and Yen Bai are on alert for heavy rainfall that may cause urban flooding and pose a high risk of flash floods and landslides.
Due to the impact of Storm Talim, Bach Long Vi Island in Hai Phong experienced strong winds of 89-102 km per hour. Dau Island in Hai Phong, Mau Son in Lang Son had winds of 75-88 km per hour while Co To Island in Quang Ninh experienced winds of 50-61 km per hour.
The Border Guard Command on Tuesday reported that 12,668 vessels and 29,812 workers from Quang Ninh to Ninh Binh were informed about the developments of the storm. All boats have either reached safe harbours or moved to safe places.
In the area from Quang Ninh to Nghe An, there were 183 vessels and 259 inland waterway vehicles operating. These vehicles have been informed about Storm Talim to ensure their safety.
On Tuesday morning, there were still 2,577 tourists staying on various islands in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong. Local authorities have provided safe accommodation for these tourists.
Hai Phong City has established a plan to evacuate 8,691 people living in old apartment buildings and low-lying coastal areas depending on the actual developments of the storm.
Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem warned that in the next two days, the rivers and streams in the northern region and the central province of Thanh Hoa will experience water level rises from 3 to 5 metres in the upper areas and 2 to 4 metres in the lower areas.
The water level on the Thuong and Luc Nam rivers may reach alarm levels 1 and 2. There is a possibility of local floods in the smaller rivers and streams in provinces such as Cao Bang, Lang Son, Bac Kạn, and Quang Ninh.
The capital city of Hanoi will experience strong winds and heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms with the possibility of lightning. The amount of rain is expected to reach 80-150mm, with some areas exceeding 200mm on Tuesday, posing a risk of flooding. The rain will decrease to 10-20mm in the next few days.
On Tuesday, the deputy head of the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and deputy director of Vietnam Disaster Management Authority Nguyen Van Tien asked relevant ministries and agencies to take proactive measures to cope with Storm Talim.
Along the coastal and island areas, relevant authorities will continue to closely monitor the storm's developments and provide information to vessels, especially for vessels operating in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Sea bans will be strictly implemented, especially for fishing and tourist boats. Vessels at anchor points will be inspected to ensure their safety, and people will be banned from returning to floating fish rafts and aquaculture shelters before the storm subsides.
Tourists staying on the islands will be provided with food and accommodation.
In the plains and coastal areas, forces will continue to review and evacuate people from vulnerable houses and low-lying areas prone to deep flooding. Measures to protect agricultural production, and prevent flooding in Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, and Hai Phong will be taken.
Local authorities will check traffic movements, organise traffic flow, and provide guidance to limit people's movement during the storm to prevent unnecessary harm.
Tiến also noted that local authorities in mountainous areas needed to prepare personnel, vehicles, and essential supplies to proactively respond to scenarios of being isolated due to flash floods and landslides.