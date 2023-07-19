Indonesia, EU gear up for trade clash over nickel ore export ban

Indonesia filed a request for review with the WTO’s largely paralyzed Appellate Body in December of last year, a month after the WTO ruling. The country has, in the meantime, maintained its nickel export ban.

“Where action is necessary to safeguard the EU’s interests, […] the EU may take appropriate commercial policy measures in response, on the basis of objective criteria. […] The [European] Commission has at this stage identified steel and stainless steel products as possible products for countermeasures,” read the European Commission’s announcement.

The EU’s exact countermeasures remain uncertain, and so does Jakarta’s response.

The Trade Ministry’s international trade negotiations director general, Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, told The Jakarta Post on Thursday that the EU had placed “antidumping and antisubsidy” measures on Indonesian steel products.

When asked what steps the government might take in response, he said, “We’ll see later.”

The Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry, Coordinating Economic Ministry and Investment Coordinating Board were not available for immediate comment.