Critics question fairness of Cambodia election as PM prepares son for succession

In order to prevent the general public from boycotting the election, Hun Sen last month ordered the rubber-stamp parliament to revise the law so that anyone who does not vote in the general election on July 23 will be barred from contesting in any future election. This amendment draft law is now signed by the king into law.

At the last election in 2018, Hun Sen's political party won all of the 125-member parliamentary seats in the lower house, having scored 4.8 million votes out of the 6.9 million cast. There are 9.7 million people this year on the registered voting list, according to National Election Commission (NEC) figures.

There have been no overt calls for an election boycott but critics have expressed alarm over what they see as a campaign of intimidation and public threats by Hun Sen and the CPP ahead of an election they are certain to dominate.

Hun Sen's administration has denied targeting opponents and says it is enforcing the law. The election commission said earlier this month that anyone urging people not to vote would be fined or imprisoned.

Earlier this month, two members of the opposition CLP were arrested for allegedly encouraging people to destroy the ballot, while the electoral body on Monday (July 17) banned opposition leader Sam Rainsy and 16 other members from voting for 25 years for urging people to destroy ballots.

Reuters