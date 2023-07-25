Return what you stole or face action, warns Anwar

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued the ultimatum on Sunday and said he would order authorities to investigate the leader if the person failed to return the assets.

The Pakatan Harapan chief has accused the leader, who he did not name, of stealing from public funds a couple of times before this.

“I have stressed three times, including tonight, that you must return the money and property you have stolen from the people,” Anwar said at a Jelajah Perpaduan Madani event, where the unity coalition’s Kelantan machinery was launched.