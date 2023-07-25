Return what you stole or face action, warns Anwar
A political leader who allegedly stole from the public purse has been given a stern warning – return the property or money, or face investigation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued the ultimatum on Sunday and said he would order authorities to investigate the leader if the person failed to return the assets.
The Pakatan Harapan chief has accused the leader, who he did not name, of stealing from public funds a couple of times before this.
“I have stressed three times, including tonight, that you must return the money and property you have stolen from the people,” Anwar said at a Jelajah Perpaduan Madani event, where the unity coalition’s Kelantan machinery was launched.
“If not, I will ask the authorities to investigate, including by going to the person’s house, office and checking their accounts.
“What was stolen will be taken back.”
Anwar added that he had told the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate ministers if they were involved in any questionable shares or contract dealings.
“I am not the one investigating. It is the MACC, the Inland Revenue Board, the police and Bank Negara.
“I am not the one making arrests, it is the police. I am not the one delivering punishment, it is the judges,” he said.
The Prime Minister said it was important to end the culture of leaders stealing wealth and to prevent the misappropriation of funds meant to help the people.
“I am proud that not only Pakatan Harapan but also Barisan Nasional, with Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, GPS ( Sarawak Parties Alliance ) and GRS ( Sabah People's Alliance ) have also given their support to reject corruption,” he said.
He said PKR ( People's Justice Party ) and Umno ( United Malays National Organization ) had grown closer since they started working together, adding that while he was easy to work with, he could not be sabotaged.
The Star
Asia News Network