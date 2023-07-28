Asian countries of the joint Unesco kebaya bid present orchid display at Singapore

Gardens by the Bay CEO Felix Loh said, "Gardens by the Bay is honoured to join hands with our neighbours Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand for the first time to put together a floral display that is a celebration of our common love for orchids and culture. With stunning tropical orchids, the different types of kebaya of the region, as well as the culture of each country on show, it is our biggest multinational floral display to date."

Paduka Haji Sidek bin Ali, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to Singapore said, " We believe that the display of the orchids, kebayas and traditional houses helps to showcase the richness of our diverse culture."

Suryo Pratomo, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Singapore said, "Through this collaboration, we can show the other beautiful and diverse side of Asean countries to the public in Singapore."

Azfar Bin Mohamad Mustafar, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore said, " By intertwining orchid and floral displays with our cultural heritage including the kebaya, we aim to create a powerful narrative of unity and understanding, and envision a world where differences are celebrated and cherished, where each culture's unique charm enriches the collective fabric of our region and societies."

Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Thailand to Singapore said, "In Thailand, orchids convey a warm welcome and mark special occasions. We are deeply honoured to be part of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore's celebration of our shared culture and tropical orchids. The kebaya and orchids beautifully embody our shared heritage, appreciation and friendship, symbolising the strong people-to-people ties between our Asean nations."

Countries united by rich orchid diversity

The orchid family is one of the largest families of flowering plants in the world, and Southeast Asia is home to at least a third of the 28,000 documented orchid species around the world.

The orchid is a flower of significance in each of the five countries. For example, it is one of the national flowers of Indonesia, the state flower of Sarawak in Malaysia, an integral aspect of Thailand's economy vis-a-vis plant exports, and in the forests of Brunei Darussalam, some of the rarest species in the world exist. In Singapore, the orchid is not only the national flower but also a medium for soft diplomacy in the form of orchid naming.

The more than 7,000 orchids in the Orchid Extravaganza: Orchids of the East Tropics floral display have origins that can be traced to Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. In addition to orchid hybrids, there will also be native species from each country on display, some of which were grown in-house by Gardens by the Bay's researchers.

Orchid species occur naturally in the wild, while hybrids are generally created through crossbreeding between different orchid species or hybrids. Orchid species are unique because they illustrate specific adaptations to their natural environments. They are examples of how orchids have evolved to diverse forms and colours, to survive in various ecosystems.

A showcase of cultural elements

Cultural aspects of each country where commonalities can be found are also spotlighted in the floral display.

Across the five countries, traditional houses share common features like raised platforms and steep roofs, which are designed to adapt to the tropical monsoon climate. A showpiece of the floral display is a recreation of traditional houses of each country, such as the ancestral house of the Torajan people in South Sulawesi, Indonesia, with its distinguishable oversized boat-shaped roof.

Other cultural elements showcased include traditional games that are shared among the countries, like Congkok and Gasing, as well as artefacts that present the lesser-known side of each country. Some examples are Tindulang, an ornate food cover decorated with colourful patterns using dyed pandan or nipah leaves and used as ornaments or wedding gifts in Brunei Darussalam; the Rindik, a Balinese bamboo music instrument; the traditional headgear of the indigenous Bidayuh women of Sarawak; and Bencharong, a unique type of Chinese porcelain made exclusively for Thai royalty in the late 18th and 19th centuries. These artefacts are selected by the respective Embassy or High Commission.

Orchid Extravaganza: Orchids of the East Tropics is supported by Bloomberg – the second floral display to receive its support after Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip in April this year. Bloomberg will also support Gardens by the Bay's year-end floral display Poinsettia Wishes in November.

Fringe activities complementing the floral display

Love, Kebaya, a travelling exhibition curated by Singapore's National Heritage Board will return to Gardens by the Bay. The exhibition takes visitors on a journey to discover the iconic kebaya and its significance to our region's shared cultural identity and living heritage. It was launched at the National Museum of Singapore in April this year before travelling to Gardens by the Bay. This second run at the Gardens will be for the duration of the floral display.

In addition, botanical illustrations of Southeast Asian orchids by local and international artists from the Botanical Art Society of Singapore will be on show in Flower Dome.



