Mekong River water levels are on the rise

In Thailand's Chiang Khan, the station water level jumped from 7.70 metres to 12.26 m during August 1–8. Over the next five days, a further rise of 0.50 m is expected. Its alarm level is 14.5 m.

Lao capital Vientiane saw its river level jump by 4.30 m over the same period, an increase of about 40%. Over the next five days, the river level is projected to rise between 2.34 m and 3.32 m. The increase will put the station level in the alarm state (11.5 m), while the flood warning is 12.5 m.

From Nakhon Phanom in Thailand to Pakse in Lao PDR, the river levels rose by more than 2.50 m and will see an up of about 2 m over the next five days. As a result, the water level at Nakhon Phanom will reach its alarm level of 11.5 m on August 10 and flood level (12 m) on August 11.

In Cambodia, water levels from the stretches in Stung Treng to Kratrie increased from 0.92 m to 2.59 m over the same period. Over the next five days, the levels are likely to drop from 0.20 m to 1 m.