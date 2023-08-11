Mekong embankment collapses, farmlands in Laos flooded

This section of the embankment is located at Ban Hom village in the Hadxaifong district, and it collapsed after the water level rose soon after midnight on Thursday.

The collapse occurred between 1 am and 2 am on August 10 following several spells of light and heavy rains across the country.

The Governor of Hadxaifong district, Bounpheng Sinavongphone, said the collapse of the embankment in Ban Hom did not have a major impact on agricultural production at the district or provincial level or the local people’s lives.

The water overflowed and slowly flooded farmlands in low-lying areas after the collapse. “We visited the area to collect information about the damage, and will announce this as soon as possible,” Bounpheng said.

After the water recedes, the concerned sectors will carry out repairs to the embankment so that conditions can return to normal.