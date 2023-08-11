New Cambodian cabinet to feature children of the powerful

The 71-year-old on Thursday nominated about 50 people for his son's cabinet, many of whom are directly related to ministers and senior officials in his administration.

Hun Sen did not specify what positions they would hold. The rubber-stamp parliament is set to approve the new prime minister and cabinet on Aug. 22.

Among those expected to be in the new cabinet are Cham Nimul, daughter of industry minister Cham Prasidh, Sar Sokha, son of interior minister Sar Kheng and Tea Seiha, son of defence minister Tea Banh.