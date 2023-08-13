Malaysia state polls: PH and PN retain three states each in status quo result

In theory, the prizes at stake are control of the six state governments. But the number of seats won by any particular party is important both for the careers of politicians and as a bellwether of how these parties might perform at future polls.

PN is set to easily exceed two-thirds majority – the threshold needed to make constitutional changes – in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, as well as register gains in the three PH-BN states.

The opposition alliance can boast that it continues to gain ground, following its unexpectedly strong showing at November’s general election, when it won 74 of Parliament’s 222 seats.

Meanwhile, Anwar’s unity government might maintain that none of its policies at the federal or state level will be impacted by the outcome of these elections. But it will have to examine why Malay support for it is eroding, and whether the PH-BN partnership is more of a liability than an asset.

“After a full-blooded battle, all parties, win or lose, should join hands to defend the peace and focus on the dignity of the nation and champion the public interest,” the Prime Minister said after the results were announced. “I want to give the assurance that the federal government will continue to be stable after these state elections.”

Concerns had been raised that PH and BN’s long history of bad blood would impede “vote transferability”, with supporters from the two coalitions refusing to endorse each other’s candidates and what they view as an unholy alliance.

Penang Umno chief Musa Sheikh Fadzir said BN accepted the fact that they only won two out of the six seats they contested in the state and promised: “a post-mortem to look at our weaknesses and find out why voters rejected us on the four other seats.”

Former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN alliance had sought to capitalise on this to win support, especially from the Malay-Muslim majority, who have been the target of claims that Anwar and the Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) in his PH coalition are not protecting the interests of the majority community.

“Is Umno going to have anything in its hand to show that actually it does gain from being in partnership with PH?” ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute’s Malaysia Studies Programme coordinator Francis Hutchinson told The Straits Times ahead of Saturday’s vote.

Shannon Teoh and Zunaira Saieed

The Straits Times

Asia News Network