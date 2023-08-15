US to boost trade with Indo-Pacific, Tammy Duckworth says

If countries like Indonesia that do not have an FTA are interested in their products being eligible for the IRA benefits, Duckworth said, they should aim for a more focused agreement with the US while also making sure the products are not Chinese-made or made of Chinese-mined rare minerals.

“If you want to qualify, the first thing you have to do is make sure that the mining for a nickel here is not done by a Chinese firm using coal-fired power plants,” the senator said. “It doesn’t matter whether you get a free trade [agreement with the US], that will never qualify.”

However, Duckworth said that countries like Indonesia are not being forced to choose between the US or China while asserting that any Chinese involvement in the production of the component would block it from entering the US market.

“We’re not asking you to choose, we’re just saying this is what it takes,” Duckworth said.

According to Trade Ministry data, the bilateral trade between Indonesia and China in 2022 amounted to US$133.56 billion, while it was only US$39.79 billion with the US.

Duckworth argued that the US is keen on maintaining its presence in the region and standing up for international law, despite the country’s increasingly protectionist stance in the Indo-Pacific.

“All we’re saying is freedom of navigation, the law of the seas, people deserve to be able to travel and transit. Commerce must continue. We must respect nations’ EEZ [and other] nation’s borders,” she said.

During her several bilateral meetings, she also brought up Myanmar and urged countries to follow the example set by Indonesia, especially the work that has been done by Indonesia’s Office of the Special Envoy on Myanmar.

“I hope that you will maintain that office even beyond your years as chair of Asean,” Duckworth said. “I think it does critical work.”

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil

The Jakarta Post

Asia News Network