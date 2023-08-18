Thailand’s PTT Oil plans aviation fuel depot at Phnom Penh’s new airport

As of July 31, the airport, built by Cambodia Airport Investment Co Ltd (CAIC), is 43 % complete and has consumed up to US$617 million in construction cost as of end-2022 since its groundbreaking ceremony in 2019.

According to The Bangkok Post on August 17, OR’s aviation refuelling depot, which is part of its overseas business expansion plan, aims to serve the rapid post-pandemic growth in Cambodia’s economy.

In 2021, OR and two other companies – China National Aviation Fuel International Holdings Ltd and Total Energies Marketing (Cambodia) Co Ltd – set up a joint venture firm, Phnom Penh Aviation Fuel Service Co (PPAFS), to operate the aviation refuelling business in the new Phnom Penh airport.