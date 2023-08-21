Asean countries to begin talks on $2.7 trillion digital economy pact by end-2023

A regionwide digital economy pact was on the agenda of the 55th Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) meeting held in Semarang, Indonesia, on Saturday and Sunday.

The AEM meeting endorsed a study on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), paving the way for the 10 member countries to start negotiations on the pact, according to a joint Asean media statement.

The DEFA negotiations are expected to be officially launched at the 23rd Asean Economic Community (AEC) council meeting and to be officially acknowledged by Asean leaders at the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta in September, it said.

Boston Consulting Group has projected that Asean’s digital economy will triple by the end of the decade through the natural adoption of digital technologies, growing to almost US$1 trillion by 2030 from US$300 billion now. Progressive rules in DEFA would double this contribution to US$2 trillion, said a separate Asean statement.

Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said the annual AEM meeting and the good outcomes from Semarang were testament to the Asean nations’ commitment and efforts to remain open, connected and integrated with one another.